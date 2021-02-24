Series Episode

Pivotal changes lie ahead for US financial market infrastructure, German and Indian banks

Donald Robertson and Fadi Massih of the Securities and Exchanges team size up the implications that the recent social media-powered short squeeze has for US retail brokers, market makers, clearinghouses and exchanges. Plus, Swen Metzler spotlights German banks’ pressing need to rein in costs, and Alka Anbarasu tells us which Indian banks will win the race to go digital.

Inside this episode:

Swen Metzler spotlights German banks’ pressing need to rein in costs, and Alka Anbarasu tells us which Indian banks will win the race to go digital (begins at 3:01) .

. Donald Robertson and Fadi Massih of the Securities and Exchanges team size up the implications that the recent social media-powered short squeeze has for US retail brokers, market makers, clearinghouses and exchanges (begins at 12:04).

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