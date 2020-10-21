Series Episode
Oct 21, 2020
·
18 MIN
Policy shift risks transforming US health insurers; global insurers gird for climate risk
Original publish date: October 21, 2020
Inside this episode:
- Simon Ainsworth and James Eck of the Insurance team discuss the latest developments in global insurers’ efforts to assess and manage climate risk. (begins at 2:27)
- Stefan Kahandaliyanage of the Insurance team lays out the risks US health insurers face from a policy drive toward a public insurance option. (begins at 10:04)
Related content:
- Health Insurance – US: Policy drive toward transformation of health insurance poses risks to profitability - Proposals to create a public health insurance option would likely reduce earnings at our rated companies to varying degrees, with more expansive options having a larger impact.
- P&C Insurance and Reinsurance – Global: Climate change risks outweigh opportunities for P&C (re)insurers - P&C (re)insurers have significant exposure to the economic consequences of climate change, including risks arising from catastrophe exposures, claims on liability policies, and investment
- Insurance – Europe: Insurers increasingly engaged as ESG risks and opportunities come into focus - European insurers see environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as an area of strategic focus, and expect them to have a moderately adverse impact on underwriting risk.
- Financial Institutions – Europe: BoE climate change stress tests will reinforce risk management for banks and insurers - Climate change stress tests are credit positive as they will help banks and insurers understand the consequences of climate change for their business, and support their risk management.
- Allianz, AXA, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Zurich: Retreat from coal reduces liability and stranded asset risk, a credit positive - Major European (re)insurers are limiting their investment and underwriting exposure to coal. This protects them against climate change liability risk, and the risk of asset stranding.
- Moody’s Banking Series - The Series digital program is free and offers exclusive interviews, thematic panel discussions and regional deep dives.