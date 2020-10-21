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Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance
Series Episode
Oct 21, 2020 · 18 MIN

Policy shift risks transforming US health insurers; global insurers gird for climate risk

Original publish date: October 21, 2020

Inside this episode:

  • Simon Ainsworth and James Eck of the Insurance team discuss the latest developments in global insurers’ efforts to assess and manage climate risk. ​​​​​(begins at 2:27)
  • ​​Stefan Kahandaliyanage of the Insurance team lays out the risks US health insurers face from a policy drive toward a public insurance option. (begins at 10:04)

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