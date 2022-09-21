Series Episode

Positive outlook for Vietnamese banks; moderate inflation will boost Southeast Asian banks’ margins

C.J. Wong explains the forces behind Vietnamese banks’ credit strength, and Rebecca Tan discusses inflation's impact on banks in six member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Guests: C.J. Wong, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Rebecca Tan, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Jun Yang, Assistant Vice President – Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com (some content available only to registered users or subscribers).