Series Episode

Private credit fuels asset managers’ AUM growth, as banks cede corporate loan share to non-banks

Neal Epstein explains how comparatively strong credit performance and returns draw asset managers to private credit despite high borrower leverage. Warren Kornfeld and Clay Montgomery cover the growing role of non-banks, including BDCs, in the space.

Guests: Neal Epstein, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Funds & Asset Management, Moody’s Investors Service; Warren Kornfeld, Senior Vice President, Banking, Moody’s Investors Service, and Clay Montgomery, Vice President, Senior Analyst, Banking, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Michael Porta, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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