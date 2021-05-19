Series Episode

Regulators again try to rein in money market funds’ systemic risks

Vanessa Robert and Marina Cremonese of the Funds and Asset Management team discuss new money market fund regulations proposed in the US and EU after a material flight to quality shook short-term credit markets last year. Plus, Svetlana Pavolva of the Banking team explains the significant social risks facing banks in Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

Inside this episode:

Svetlana Pavolva of the Banking team explains the significant social risks facing banks in Commonwealth of Independent States countries. (begins at 3:26)

Vanessa Robert and Marina Cremonese of the Funds and Asset Management team discuss new money market fund regulations proposed in the US and EU after a material flight to quality shook short-term credit markets last year. (begins at 10:31)

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