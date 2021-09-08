Series Episode

Reinsurance outlook is back to stable; fintech adoption jolts Korea’s insurers

The insurance group’s Helena Kingsley-Tomkins explains what’s driving the global reinsurance outlook shift to stable from negative. Plus, Young Kim tells us how evolving technology and rising fintech competition are transforming Korea’s insurance business.

Inside this episode:

Young Kim tells us how evolving technology and rising fintech competition are transforming Korea’s insurance business. (begins at 1:45 mins)

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins explains what’s driving the global reinsurance outlook shift to stable from negative. (begins at 9:35 mins)

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