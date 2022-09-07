Series Episode

Reinsurers’ price hikes counterbalance rising losses from natural catastrophes, claims inflation

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins explains why the outlook for global reinsurance is stable, despite higher natural catastrophe losses, and James Eck discusses the prospects for alternative capital.

Guests: Helena Kingsley-Tomkins, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service and James Eck, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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