Rising rates create risks for banks globally, universal banks have sound funding and liquidity

Moody’s analysts discuss how lenders are managing the risks created by the end of the low-interest-rate era, and explore the favorable funding and liquidity characteristics of universal banks.
Speakers: Yasuko Nakamura, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Edoardo Calandro, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Carolyn Henson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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