Series Episode

Rising rates create risks for banks globally, universal banks have sound funding and liquidity

Moody’s analysts discuss how lenders are managing the risks created by the end of the low-interest-rate era, and explore the favorable funding and liquidity characteristics of universal banks.

Speakers: Yasuko Nakamura, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Edoardo Calandro, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Carolyn Henson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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