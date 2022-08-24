Series Episode

Russian energy squeeze raises risks for European banks; Credit Suisse restructures

Bernhard Held and Petter Bryman discuss the implications for certain European banking systems of a reduction in Russian energy supply, and Alessandro Roccati discusses recent credit developments at Credit Suisse following large losses.

Guests: Bernhard Held, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service, Petter Bryman, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service, and Alessandro Roccati, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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