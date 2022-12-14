Series Episode

Strong balance sheets keep global banks on stable outlook despite macroeconomic gloom

Against an uncertain global economic backdrop, hosts Carolyn Henson and Michael Porta talk to Moody’s analysts Edoardo Calandro, Rita Sahu and Nicholas Zhu about prospects for global banks in 2023.

Speakers: Edoardo Calandro, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Rita Sahu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Nicholas Zhu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Carolyn Henson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Michael Porta, VP –Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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