Series Episode

Technology is driving new business models for insurance

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins and Paulette Truman of the Insurance team discuss how tech is transforming the insurance business, from connected devices that help prevent injuries and accidents to auto manufacturers entering insurance distribution. Plus, Sonny Hsu of the Banking team discusses the results of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s first climate stress test of banks, and Jasper Cooper of the Insurance team talks about the scope of insured losses from the recent Marshall wildfire in Colorado.

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