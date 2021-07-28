Series Episode

Transformation of US health insurers brings greater revenue, higher leverage

Dean Ungar diagnoses the causes of US health insurers’ evolution over the past decade, and discusses the benefits and risks for the sector’s credit strength. Plus, Guy Combot and Atsi Sheth talk about recent changes in Italian bank governance and the broader credit implications of increased gender diversity.

Inside this episode:

Guy Combot and Atsi Sheth talk about recent changes in Italian bank governance and the broader credit implications of increased gender diversity. (begins at 2:12 mins)

Dean Ungar diagnoses the causes of US health insurers’ evolution over the past decade, and discusses the benefits and risks for the sector’s credit strength. (begins at 9:55 mins)

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