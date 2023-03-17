Series Episode

US bank failures have ripple effects worldwide

Moody’s analysts discuss recent developments in the US and European banking systems, the implications for monetary policy and potential spillovers to emerging markets across the globe.

Speakers: Donald Robertson, AMD – Financial Institutions, Moody’s Investors Service; Nick Hill, MD – Financial Institutions, Moody’s Investors Service; Eugene Tarzimanov, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Scott Phillips, AMD – Global Emerging Markets, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Shirin Mohammadi, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

For related research, visit the Global Banking System Outlook topic page.

As financial pressures mount in a time of higher rates and slowing growth, Moody’s will continue to share our analysis of evolving trends and repercussions for banks around the world.