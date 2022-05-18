Series Episode

US health insurers tackle mental health; Asian insurers under revised capital rules

As mental health and substance abuse problems grow sharply in the US, insurance analyst Dean Ungar explains how US health insurers are trying to break down the wall between medical health and mental health and better integrate the latter into their operations. Also in this episode, insurance analysts Frank Yuen, Soichiro Makimoto and Qian Zhu discuss updates to capital regimes in Asia-Pacific, and what it means for insurers in Japan, mainland China and Hong Kong SAR, China.

Guests: Dean Ungar, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Qian Zhu, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Frank Yuen, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service, and Soichiro Makimoto, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service.

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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