Series Episode

US life insurance industry transforms itself through M&A

Bob Garofalo and Laura Bazer of the Insurance team explain the drivers behind all the M&A transactions in the life insurance industry, and what they mean for credit when the buyers are private-equity firms. Plus, Donald Robertson of the Banking team and Jasper Cooper of the Insurance team answer questions about Archegos and the recent cyber attack on insurer CNA.

Inside this episode:

Donald Robertson of the Banking team and Jasper Cooper of the Insurance team answer questions about Archegos and the recent cyber attack on insurer CNA (begins at 2:11)

Bob Garofalo and Laura Bazer of the Insurance team explain the drivers behind all the M&A transactions in the life insurance industry, and what they mean for credit when the buyers are private-equity firms (begins at 6:39)

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