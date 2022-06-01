Series Episode

US public pension funds risk more than insurers with private market investments

Tom Aaron of the Public Finance team and Shachar Gonen of the Insurance team explore the reasons public pension funds and insurance companies have found private equity and private credit such compelling investments, and why public pension funds face higher risk than insurers from these assets.

Guests: Thomas Aaron, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Shachar Gonen, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service;

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Michael Porta, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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