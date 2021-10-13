Series Episode

How can banks, insurers, and asset managers reduce their vast financial exposure to carbon intensive industries?

Ahead of the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, analysts Lev Dorf, Brandan Holmes and Vanessa Robert explain why banks, insurance companies and asset managers are under pressure to reduce exposure to carbon-intensive industries. Indeed Moody's has estimated that G20 financial institutions are exposed to carbon transition risk to the tune of a staggering $22 trillion. However, financial institutions will need to play a vital role in financing the shift to net zero, and in this episode our team discuss what new areas of economic growth are emerging, amid the risks of decarbonization.

Inside this episode:

Brandan Holmes on the drivers of decarbonization for insurance (begins at 2:38 mins)



Lev Dorf on the biggest risks of decarbonization for banks (begins at 9:08 mins



Lev Dorf discusses the economic opportunities for banks (begins at 13:17 mins)

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