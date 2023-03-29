Series Episode

With markets on edge, Credit Suisse rescue protects senior creditors; plus, some fintechs thrive

Moody’s analysts discuss the rescue of Credit Suisse, and explain why some fintechs have thrived even in adversity. Also, a look at the ongoing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on CIS banks.

Speakers: Michael Rohr, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service; Dietmar Hornung, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service; Vladlen Kuznetsov, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Petr Paklin, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Daniel Yu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Arlene Sohn, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Rodrigo Marimon Bernales, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; David Yin, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Carolyn Henson – VP, Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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