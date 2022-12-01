Series Episode

2023 outlook is negative for most regions as growth and consumer demand slows

In this episode, we discuss our 2023 outlook for nonfinancial companies across the globe. We start with what's driving fundamental credit conditions in North America, EMEA, China, Latin America and Asia-Pacific excluding China, and how those drivers differ across the regions. Then, at 10:56 minutes, we take a deep dive into the consumer products sector and factors affecting demand next year for everything from toilet paper to tobacco, beauty to beverages.

Guests: Myriam Durand, Managing Director, and Linda Montag, Senior Vice President, both of the Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall, Vice President - Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit The Credit Cycle Turns page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).