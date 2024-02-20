Series Episode

Artificial intelligence has potential to transform many types of companies

Artificial Intelligence or AI is predicted to have a profound impact on many areas of business. In this episode of Behind the Bonds we assess where AI innovation is already showing significant potential. Which industries can expect to see improved productivity and what are the potential timelines for any positive impact on credit quality? We also discuss the disruptive potential of these new technologies and the risks to jobs.

Later in the episode our colleagues look in more depth at the media, where AI’s potential is presenting opportunities and generating both opposition and collaboration from content creators.

Guests: Francesco Bozzano, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Global Corporate Finance Group and Agustin Alberti, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Global Corporate Finance Group.

Host: Tania Hall, Senior Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)

Related Research: