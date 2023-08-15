Series Episode

Blue skies ahead for airports and airlines as tourists take off

Airlines and airports are benefitting from booming demand from leisure travellers as people take to the skies for a well-deserved summer holiday. In the first segment of this episode, we look at what’s driving strong passenger traffic volumes at US and European airports and what operational challenges lie ahead. And then we explore the tailwinds keeping our outlook for the global airline industry positive for the next 12-18 months.

Guests: Earl Heffintrayer, Vice President and Joanna Fic, Senior Vice President, both from Moody’s Investors Service’s Public Project and Infrastructure Finance Group; and Jonathan Root, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Group.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)