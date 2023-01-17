Series Episode

Energy shock strains European companies; US faces obstacles to increasing LNG supply and exports

Reduced supplies of natural gas and soaring prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are squeezing companies in Europe, which are also grappling with slowing economic growth, high inflation and rising interest rates. In the first segment of this podcast, we look at the effect of these stresses on European companies’ credit quality and the most vulnerable sectors. Then, at 9:35, we explain why the US will have trouble boosting its ability to export its abundant natural gas to Europe.

Guests: Ruosha Li, Assistant Vice President – Analyst, Moody’s Credit Strategy and Research and Elena Nadtotchi, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Corporate Finance Group, both of Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds page on Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)

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