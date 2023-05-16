Series Episode

Europe, China lead shift to battery electric vehicles; strong demand boosts battery makers' revenue

In this episode, we dissect the drivers of global light vehicle sales, automakers’ profit margins and the sector’s rapid electrification shift. Volume improvement will be most pronounced in Western Europe this year after the biggest drop-off on the war in Ukraine and associated supply chain difficulties. Sales in China will also be solid, with the unwinding of pandemic-related restrictions providing a boost to the economy and consumers. Then at 6:45, we look into the growth prospects of electric vehicle battery makers that are powering the EV shift, as well as the risks they face from rapid expansion.

Guests: Matthias Heck and Gerwin Ho, both Vice President – Senior Credit Officers in the Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).

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