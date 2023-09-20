Series Episode

Global information technology outlook remains stable; EU Chips Act will help semiconductor sector

Big technology companies have been on a wild ride over the past few years, with the pandemic-driven boom followed by an inevitable hangover as economic uncertainty loomed. In the first segment of this episode, we examine the outlook for the global diversified information technology sector over the next 12-18 months. Then at 10.02 we discuss how the European Chips Act will help the region’s semiconductor manufacturers in the face of stiff competition from other parts of the world.

Guests: Raj Joshi Senior Vice President and Dirk Goedde Vice President-Senior Analyst - Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall Senior Vice President – Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit The Big Picture page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).