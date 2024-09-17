Series Episode

Green transition spurs M&A in mining sector, while competition increases deal prospects among US telecoms

M&A activity remains robust across corporate sectors, including pharmaceuticals, homebuilding, mining and telecommunications. In our opening segment, we focus in part on how the green transition is driving deals in the mining segment as companies look to control critical minerals used in renewable energy technologies. In our second segment (10:10), we delve into prospects, including M&A, for large US telecommunications and cable companies. Companies are increasingly battling for high-speed data customers, partly due to the boom in streaming video. Yet the market is saturated with little differentiating the services.

Guests: Tobias Wagner, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Global Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Ratings and Emile El Nems, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Global Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Ratings

Host: Tania Hall, Senior Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

To read more on these topics, visit Moodys.com (some content available only to registered users or subscribers).

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