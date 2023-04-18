Series Episode

Hospitality remains bright spot despite high inflation; cinemas continue to struggle

In this episode, we look at how companies that provide leisure and hospitality services like lodging, casinos, restaurants and cruises are faring. Our research shows that despite growing economic pressures and high inflation many consumers are still eager to splash the cash on entertainment and experiences. But which sectors and regions are likely to benefit the most from this post-pandemic buzz and how long will the party last? Then, at 8:22 minutes, we delve into the world of cinema where many operators are grappling with the credit effects of debt-funded investments made before the pandemic, subsequent shifts in the entertainment landscape and rising costs.

Guests: Michael Zuccaro, Vice President – Senior Analyst; Adam McLaren, Vice President – Senior Analyst; Fiona Knox, Vice President – Senior Analyst; all of the Corporate Finance Group at Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers). Related content: