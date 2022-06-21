Series Episode

Military conflict strains automakers; electrification reshapes global auto market

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further stress on an auto supply chain already taxed by a shortage of key parts such as microchips. These supply disruptions, along with broader macroeconomic issues such as inflation, led us this month to cut our light vehicle sales growth estimates for 2022. Production bottlenecks will be largely resolved next year, but consumer demand may suffer because of inflation. A bright spot for the auto sector is the fast growth of the electrified vehicle market, especially in China and Japan.

Guests: Matthias Heck, Gerwin Ho and Mariko Semetko, all of whom are Vice President – Senior Credit Officers in Moody’s Investors Service Corporate Finance Group.

Host: Tania Hall, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Automotive page on Moodys.com. (Some content is available only to registered users or subscribers.)