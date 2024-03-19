Pace of electric vehicle sales hits several roadblocks

In our opening segment, we discuss the slight slowdown in global market share growth for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as some incentives to buy have ended, yet prices remain high. A scarcity of charging stations in Europe and the US also remains a deterrent for consumers. Our second segment, which starts at 9:40, focuses on the charging shortage and who will pay for expansion.
Guests: Matthias Heck, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, Global Corporate Finance Group and Rene Lipsch, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, Global Corporate Finance Group
Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings
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