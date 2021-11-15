Series Episode

Pandemic has altered landscape for speculative-grade companies and creditor protections

Our new corporate finance podcast series focuses on the market forces shaping credit across industries - from airlines to pipelines and computer chips to potato chips. In the inaugural episode, Annalisa Di Chiara, Richard Etheridge and Christina Padgett discuss the current credit trends in the higher-risk segment of the corporate debt market, highlighting regional differences. And covenant specialist Evan Friedman explains how changing market conditions contribute to weaker creditor protections.

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