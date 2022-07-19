Series Episode

Pharmaceuticals earnings growth to slow; the patent cliff could spur M&A

What are the big challenges facing the pharmaceutical giants? Moody’s recently changed the outlook for the pharmaceutical industry to stable from positive because we expect lower earnings growth in the next 12-18 months, excluding COVID-19-related products, than we previously forecast because exposure to generic and biosimilar drugs competition will rise in 2023. In our second segment, starting at 08:50, we look at how a number of big pharma companies face patent expiries for blockbuster drugs in the coming years. What consequences will that have for their credit quality and the prospects for M&A?

Guests: Frederic Duranson, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service, and Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall, Vice President - Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.