Series Episode

Private lenders pile up cash, compete for LBOs, driving up risk

Private credit lenders built stores of capital that we expect will be put to work competing with banks to fund a new wave of leveraged buyouts. In the first segment of this episode, we discuss LBO competition and the risks it poses. Later, our guest lays out the concentration of private credit among a handful of giant asset managers building their own, largely self-contained lending ecosystems.

Guests: Christina Padgett, Associate Managing Director and Sandra Veseli, Managing Director, both from Moody’s Investors Service’s Corporate Finance Group; and Rory Callagy, Associate Managing Director, with Moody’s Financial Institutions Group.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)

Links: