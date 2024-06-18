Rapid growth of weight-loss drugs will influence multiple sectors in coming years

The pharmaceutical market has exploded in recent years with the rise of new drugs to help treat obesity and diabetes. The shift marks a huge opportunity for the pharmaceutical sector, which is pursuing the diabetes and obesity markets with four blockbuster drugs today: Ozempic and Wegovy from Novo Nordisk, and Mounjaro and Zepbound from Eli Lilly. In the first segment Mike Levesque looks at credit implications for the pharmaceutical industry, whose weight-loss drugs will generate some $80 billion in annual sales by 2030. Then at 11:10 minutes, Linda Montag discusses how the rise of the weight-loss drug segment will affect the packaged food, restaurant and packaging sectors.
Guests: Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Group; Linda Montag, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Group.
Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.
To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)