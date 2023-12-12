Refinancing needs will intensify over the next three years, spurring issuance and defaults

This year has been a very weak one for leveraged finance deals as aggressive global monetary tightening hit markets. In this episode we explain why we see a gradual improvement in 2024, with refinancings driving new issuance in the US and EMEA.
Guests: Chris Padgett, Associate Managing Director of North America Leveraged Finance Research and Jeanine Arnold, Senior Vice President of Leveraged Finance, EMEA.
Host: Tania Hall, Senior Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.
To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)
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