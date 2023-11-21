Series Episode

Retailers look past inflation fatigue and high inventories, while conditions worsen for seaborne shipping

Retailers in North America and Europe are looking forward to another bustling holiday shopping season—but consumers may not be as eager this year as stores have hoped amid fairly high inflation, even with a strong labor market. Will 2024 get any better for retailers and makers of apparel? Later we look at the global transport sector—where container shipping continues to struggle, even while other modes of transportation look for improved earnings in 2024.

Guests: Christina Boni, Senior Vice President; Mickey Chadha, Vice President-Senior Credit Officer; and Daniel Harlid, Vice President-Senior Credit Officer, all from the Corporate Finance Group of Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall, Senior Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)

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