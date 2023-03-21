Series Episode

Rising interest rates are hurting real estate companies in Europe more than in Asia-Pacific

In this episode, we examine the effects of rising interest rates on real estate operating companies and real estate investment trusts in two major regions – Europe and Asia-Pacific. In the former, higher rates have driven a deterioration in credit quality across the sector. And we expect commercial property values to decline in the coming months. On the other hand, business conditions are generally better in Asia-Pacific and valuations have held steady. At 11:50, we check in on the state of the market there, where China’s reopening is having positive spillover effects.

Guests: Oliver Schmitt, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer; Stephanie Lau, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Yu Sheng Tay, Analyst; all of the Corporate Finance Group at Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds page on Moodys.com. (Some content available only to registered users or subscribers.)



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