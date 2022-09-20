Series Episode

Risks are rising for real estate globally; China’s property sector continues to struggle

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of us work and live, and that has a huge effect on the real estate sector. In the first segment of this podcast, we discuss the global outlook for the real estate sector, the rising risks and the differences among regions. Then, at 9:07 minutes, we focus on the weaknesses in China’s property sector.

Guests: Thuy Nguyen, Vice President – Senior Analyst and Franco Leung, Associate Managing Director, both of Moody’s Investors Service Corporate Finance Group.

Host: Tania Hall, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit Moodys.com (some content available only to registered users or subscribers).