Series Episode

Russia-Ukraine conflict brings risks and opportunities

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised questions about how companies’ credit quality will hold up if the conflict escalates. Some companies are set to benefit as commodity prices soar. But others are at risk from commodity price and supply-chain shocks, or financial and economic disruptions. Which companies and regions are most exposed and what do they have in common? And away from the conflict, global telecoms companies are stepping up investment in 5G – the fifth generation of network technology. It’s new, it’s a little puzzling, and it’s expensive for the companies that need to adapt to it—and for now at least it’s not clear how they’ll get a return on their investment.

Guests: Emile El Nems, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service, and Carlos Winzer, Vice President, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President - Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit The Russia-Ukraine Crisis page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).