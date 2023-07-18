Series Episode

Tech companies grapple with impact of US-China tensions; global IT services firms face revenue slowdown

We explore the impact that geopolitical tensions between the US and China are increasingly having on technology companies, particularly the vital semiconductor supply chain. Which companies are most affected and what are the implications for China’s domestic semiconductor industry? Then at 9.58, we delve into what is supporting revenue growth for global information technology services companies, as growth slows from exceptionally high levels during the pandemic.

Guests: Zedric Cheung, Associate Analyst in the Credit Strategy and Standards Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Chenyi Lu, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer and Farah Zakir, Vice President – Senior Analyst both in the Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Tania Hall, Senior Vice President – Senior Research Writer, MIS Research, Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds page on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).

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