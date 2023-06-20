Series Episode

What’s the outlook? And why global real estate has gone negative

Our industry sector outlooks provide insight into the fundamental business and credit conditions that companies face. But what’s the picture across the 18 sector outlooks right now as macroeconomic conditions shift – which sectors are on the up and which face problems? At 10:35 we take a deep dive into an industry that is hitting the headlines: global real estate, where the sector outlook recently went negative. Financial conditions are tightening, the cost of capital is rising and property values are declining.

Guests: Ed DeForest, Senior Vice President, and Lori Marks, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, both of the Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Host: Jeff Pruzan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service.