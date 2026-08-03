Moody’s x Coupa: Direct spend

Series Episode

Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, and cost pressures are causing organizations to rethink how they manage supplier relationships and procurement decisions. As strategic partners, Moody's and Coupa help organizations combine supplier intelligence, risk insights, and procurement workflows to build less fragile, more resilient supply chains.

In this episode, Dean Bain, former SVP and General Manager of Supply Chain and Direct Spend at Coupa, and Chelsea Walker, Director of Partnerships at Moody's, join host Alex Pillow. They talk through how direct spend management, supplier risk intelligence, and supply chain resilience are converging to support organizations in making faster, more informed decisions in increasingly complex environments.

Key topics discussed:

Building "anti-fragile" supply chains that can adapt to disruption

What direct spend management is and why it matters

How digital twins and scenario planning improve resilience

Breaking down silos between procurement, finance, and supply chain teams

The role of supplier risk intelligence and third-party data

How the Moody's–Coupa partnership supports resilient sourcing and procurement

Additional resources:

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