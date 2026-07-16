AML, credit risk assessment, and capital formation

In recent years, India and Turkey have accounted for an increasing share of global capital market activity. India, for instance, consolidated its position in 2024 as the world’s most active Initial Public Offering (IPO) market by deal count, while Turkey delivered a series of large, high‑impact listings. The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have similarly experienced sustained growth in IPO and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) activity, alongside increasingly sophisticated regulatory and compliance frameworks.
This momentum may reflect deeper structural transformations. Economic diversification strategies, regulatory modernization, and rising retail and institutional investor participation are factors that may be collectively reshaping the investment landscape across markets. These are developments that may also be contributing to liquidity expansion, potential new sources of value, and increased capital market depth in jurisdictions that were historically peripheral to global capital flows.
Against this backdrop, the recent FATF grey‑list experiences of Turkey and the UAE may represent a significant inflection point. In both jurisdictions, remediation efforts extended well beyond technical compliance, contributing to broader reforms across anti-money laundering (AML) and counter‑financing of terrorism (CFT) frameworks. While formally driven by regulatory obligations, these reforms were also directed at supporting international investor confidence and continued access to global capital markets.
This evolution may signal a broader structural shift: compliance is increasingly embedded within the economic strategy of both sovereigns and corporates. It may be viewed not only as a defensive requirement, but also as a critical enabler of capital formation, cross‑border engagement, and sustained market competitiveness in an increasingly fragmented and risk‑sensitive financial system.
Across emerging markets, including the Middle East, Turkey, South Asia, AML compliance has historically been viewed as a banking sector responsibility, with limited relevance for corporates. That model may be becoming less sustainable.
A growing number of companies, particularly fintechs, technology firms, and private equity‑backed businesses, are now investing proactively in AML capabilities. This shift may not be driven solely by regulatory enforcement or financial penalties, but may also reflect a recognition that compliance deficiencies have direct and measurable consequences on transaction outcomes.
In capital market transactions, AML frameworks are increasingly subject to rigorous due diligence. Underwriters and investors assess compliance maturity alongside financial performance and growth potential. Weaknesses in governance, customer due diligence, or risk management can result in transaction delays, valuation discounts, or the withdrawal of key participants. In more severe cases, these issues may contribute to transactions not proceeding.
A key risk may be erosion of investor confidence, alongside potential regulatory consequences. As a result, AML compliance is increasingly viewed as an important factor in transaction preparedness and valuation considerations. Companies preparing for IPOs or strategic transactions increasingly recognize that compliance readiness is integral to market access and deal execution.
Creditworthiness assessment plays an important role in reducing information asymmetry in capital markets. Some studies suggest the presence of a recognized risk evaluation provider may be associated with reduced investor uncertainty and may influence factors such as cost of capital and institutional participation.
For global investors, a credit risk evaluation provided by a known risk analysis firm offers a standardized and comparable perspective on financial performance, governance considerations, and risk exposure. This function can be particularly relevant in emerging markets, where information gaps and perceived opacity might deter cross‑border investment.
Conversely, the absence of credit risk evaluation might present a barrier to certain investors. Companies seeking foreign partnerships or capital inflows may face constraints, including where independently verifiable financial information is limited.
Weak credit profiles, characterized by leverage, volatility, or limited transparency, may contribute to valuation pressure and heightened post‑transaction risk. In such cases, credit risk can become a significant factor in pricing and transaction feasibility.
Parallel to credit risk, AML risk is increasingly incorporated into transaction assessment frameworks. A robust AML program can help indicate operational maturity, governance discipline, and transparency—attributes that are often important for investor confidence.
Weak frameworks, by contrast, may introduce legal and reputational risks that can persist beyond transaction completion. Issues such as unidentified Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), opaque ownership structures, inadequate sanctions screening, or insufficient customer due diligence for high-risk customers may not fully dissipate post-acquisition and could transfer to the acquiring entity.
This exposure may be more pronounced in high‑growth sectors such as fintech and technology markets, where compliance maturity can lag commercial expansion. In this context, pre‑transaction AML readiness is increasingly viewed as an important factor in deal structuring, pricing, and execution.
Importantly, a strong AML framework may be perceived as a commercial asset. It can help reduce integration risk, support institutional credibility, and strengthen relationships with regulators and financial counterparties.
For companies pursuing public listings, compliance is both a regulatory requirement and an important signal of market readiness. Weak AML frameworks may raise concerns about governance, transparency, and operational scalability, while stronger frameworks can support investor confidence and contribute to longer‑term market performance.
Institutional investors and underwriters now assess Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML infrastructure as part of standard due diligence. Fragmented systems, manual processes, or governance gaps might raise questions about a company’s ability to operate under the heightened scrutiny of public markets.
These requirements extend beyond the point of listing. Public companies are generally expected to sustain robust internal controls, continuous monitoring, and evolving compliance capabilities in line with regulatory expectations.
Credit risk and AML risk are increasingly evaluated as interconnected dimensions of financial health. Strong financial performance may not fully offset compliance deficiencies, and strong compliance may not compensate for weak financial fundamentals.
For companies preparing for capital events, both frameworks typically need to be demonstrable in practice rather than theory. Effective compliance programs generally include clear governance structures, documented policies, effective KYC, and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes, and the ability to identify and monitor beneficial ownership.
Similarly, risk assessment frameworks are typically supported by transparent methodologies, consistent application, and documented oversight. These elements should be embedded over time and may be difficult to establish effectively in anticipation of a transaction.
Investors and underwriters often distinguish between operationally embedded compliance programs and documentation prepared for due diligence purposes. The absence of historical evidence, training records, and case handling experience may undermine credibility and introduce execution risk.
The convergence of capital market expansion, regulatory reform, and investor expectations has meaningfully reshaped the role of compliance across emerging markets.
AML compliance and credit risk assessment are increasingly viewed not only as supporting functions, but as important determinants of transaction outcomes, valuation considerations, and market access. Companies who embed these capabilities early, and sustain them as part of their operations, may be better positioned to attract capital, support investor confidence, and compete effectively in global markets.
At scale, this shift may reflect a broader realignment: compliance is increasingly viewed as a strategic component within the architecture of capital formation. It can influence how companies meet regulatory expectations, as well as how they are perceived, valued, and financed in an increasingly interconnected and risk‑aware financial system.
For more information about Moody’s solutions for AML, please get in touch with the team at any time.
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Reference links for Turkey and GCC and India IPOs and M/A surge:
White & Case LLPAinvest, White & Case LLPPwC, Turkey (Mondaq), https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/indias-ma-activity-sees-38-jump-in-cy24-35-billion-ipo-pipeline/articleshow/117169130.cms