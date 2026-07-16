AML, credit risk assessment, and capital formation

In recent years, India and Turkey have accounted for an increasing share of global capital market activity. India, for instance, consolidated its position in 2024 as the world’s most active Initial Public Offering (IPO) market by deal count, while Turkey delivered a series of large, high‑impact listings. The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have similarly experienced sustained growth in IPO and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) activity, alongside increasingly sophisticated regulatory and compliance frameworks.



This momentum may reflect deeper structural transformations. Economic diversification strategies, regulatory modernization, and rising retail and institutional investor participation are factors that may be collectively reshaping the investment landscape across markets. These are developments that may also be contributing to liquidity expansion, potential new sources of value, and increased capital market depth in jurisdictions that were historically peripheral to global capital flows.



Against this backdrop, the recent FATF grey‑list experiences of Turkey and the UAE may represent a significant inflection point. In both jurisdictions, remediation efforts extended well beyond technical compliance, contributing to broader reforms across anti-money laundering (AML) and counter‑financing of terrorism (CFT) frameworks. While formally driven by regulatory obligations, these reforms were also directed at supporting international investor confidence and continued access to global capital markets.



This evolution may signal a broader structural shift: compliance is increasingly embedded within the economic strategy of both sovereigns and corporates. It may be viewed not only as a defensive requirement, but also as a critical enabler of capital formation, cross‑border engagement, and sustained market competitiveness in an increasingly fragmented and risk‑sensitive financial system.