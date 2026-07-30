Supplier due diligence is an ongoing responsibility for many organizations operating in complex, global supply chains. It plays an important role in helping organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks that could affect operations, compliance, brand reputation, and business continuity.
When carried out effectively, supplier due diligence can help organizations understand who they are doing business with, where potential vulnerabilities may exist, and how changes in a supplier's risk profile could affect the wider business. This is particularly important as supplier ecosystems become more interconnected and difficult to monitor.
Risks are not limited to direct suppliers. Disruptions, compliance issues, financial distress, or adverse events affecting suppliers' suppliers can also create downstream impacts. A business may have a strong relationship with its immediate supplier but still face exposure if that supplier relies on a high-risk subcontractor, manufacturer, distributor, or logistics provider.
So, what kinds of data are typically collected for supplier due diligence, and when should that information be reviewed?
Suppliers are critical to many business operations. They may provide essential goods, services, technology, logistics, data access, manufacturing capability, or specialist support. But where organizations rely on external parties, they may also inherit some level of risk.
A weak link in the supply chain can disrupt production, delay customer delivery, expose sensitive information, or create financial, regulatory, or reputational consequences. In some cases, the issue may sit several tiers down the supply chain, beyond the organization's direct contractual relationship.
Supplier due diligence can help organizations better understand these risks and support the assessment of potential issues before they affect business operations.
Risks can take many forms:
Due diligence may also support resilience and business continuity planning. By identifying supplier dependencies, concentration risks, and potential early warning indicators, organizations can better understand where disruption might occur and consider potential mitigation approaches, such as alternative sourcing, enhanced monitoring, or revised contractual controls.
Regulators, customers, investors, and other stakeholders are also placing greater emphasis on visibility, accountability, and demonstrable risk management across supply chains. Organizations may need to demonstrate that checks were completed at onboarding, but organizations may also need to demonstrate that suppliers are being monitored and reassessed throughout the lifecycle of the relationship.
Supplier due diligence may require information to be gathered across several areas to develop an overall risk profile. The level of detail is likely to vary depending on the supplier's role, criticality, location, ownership, data access, and risk exposure.
Some organizations choose to segment suppliers based on risk and criticality. For example, a supplier who provides a low-value office service may require a different level of scrutiny compared with a supplier who supports production, has access to sensitive data, operates in a higher-risk jurisdiction, or plays an important role in business continuity. A risk-based approach can help organizations focus resources on areas where potential exposure may be greater.
As mentioned, a risk-based approach may help direct what kinds of data it may be relevant to review. But there are several information types that might be analyzed in relation to supplier risk.
This includes reviewing legal entity details, registration data, corporate structure, and ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) information. Understanding ownership may help an organization better assess potential risks associated with complex control structures or links to entities, counterparties, or jurisdictions that may present elevated risk.
Ownership information is also important when assessing suppliers' suppliers. If a critical supplier relies on subcontractors or upstream providers, organizations may seek to understand whether those relationships are associated with additional ownership complexities, sanctions-related risk indicators, financial crime risk indicators, or other concentration risk considerations.
Reviewing audited financial statements, credit ratings, liquidity, debt levels, payment behavior, and wider financial indicators can help organizations assess a supplier’s financial position and consider other factors that may affect its ability to meet contractual commitments.
Financial analysis may also help identify growing dependency risks, such as whether a supplier relies heavily on a small number of customers, operates with limited cash reserves, or faces sector-specific economic pressures.
And financial due diligence might be linked to resilience and business continuity planning. For example, early warning signs of potential financial difficulty might help an organization identify areas to consider mitigation options before potential disruption occurs. This could include actions such as increasing oversight, adjusting order volumes, identifying alternative providers, or reviewing contingency plans.
Compliance screening plays a significant role in supplier due diligence. Suppliers may be checked against sanctions lists, politically exposed person (PEP) databases, enforcement lists, and other risk indicators. Adverse media screening may also help provide additional visibility into publicly reported legal disputes, allegations of misconduct, regulatory actions, or other matters that may not appear in structured datasets.
For higher-risk suppliers, organizations may consider whether key subcontractors, parent entities, subsidiaries, or other connected parties need to be reviewed. This can be relevant where third parties operate in higher-risk sectors or jurisdictions, for example.
For suppliers who access systems, networks, customer data, confidential information, or operational technology, cybersecurity due diligence is an important consideration. This may include assessing information security controls, certifications such as ISO 27001, cyber policies, incident response procedures, access controls, penetration testing programs, and evidence of ongoing monitoring or review activities.
Cyber due diligence can also support business continuity planning. If a supplier provides a critical technology service, hosts sensitive information, or connects into core business systems, disruption at that supplier could affect the organization's own operations.
And an organization might seek visibility into fourth-party risks, where critical technology suppliers depend on cloud providers, software vendors, or other external service providers that could introduce additional vulnerabilities.
Organizations may also evaluate supplier governance and compliance frameworks. This might include reviewing anti-bribery and corruption policies, modern slavery statements, whistleblowing mechanisms, training records, escalation procedures, and alignment to supplier codes of conduct.
These areas can provide additional visibility into how a supplier manages risk internally and approaches compliance, ethics, and accountability. Where suppliers rely on subcontractors or upstream providers, organizations may also wish to understand whether similar policies, controls, or practices are incorporated across the wider supply chain.
Sustainability considerations are becoming an increasingly important area of focus in supplier due diligence. Organizations may need to understand suppliers' environmental and social impacts, including carbon reduction commitments, environmental reporting practices, labor standards, human rights policies, and alignment with, or reference to, recognized sustainability frameworks.
This is another area where suppliers' suppliers can matter. Environmental, labor, or human rights risks may occur further upstream, particularly where raw materials, manufacturing, logistics, or outsourced labor are involved.
Events over recent years have highlighted how geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, sanctions activity, tariffs, export controls, and regional conflicts can affect supplier operations and the movement of goods. Organizations may therefore seek greater visibility into geographic concentration risks and cross-border dependencies.
For example, organizations may assess geographic exposure and supply chain dependencies, as the regions where suppliers operate, source materials, manufacture goods, or provide services can affect political, regulatory, environmental, and operational risk.
This may be especially relevant for critical suppliers, single-source arrangements, high-value contracts, or products and services that depend on complex logistics networks. Mapping risks and dependencies can support resilience planning and help organizations identify where alternative sourcing or closer monitoring may be needed.
There is no single answer to how often supplier due diligence may need to be reviewed. Many organizations choose to adopt a risk-based approach that reflects a supplier's profile, importance, and level of exposure.
High-risk or business-critical suppliers, for instance, may be subject to more frequent and detailed reassessments. These reviews may take place annually (or even more frequently), or they might be reviewed on an event-driven basis. An organization might choose to review a moderate- or lower-risk supplier at longer intervals, provided there is a process for responding to material risk changes.
However, some organizations may consider whether fixed review cycles remain appropriate in today’s environment. As risk conditions can change rapidly, some organizations are supplementing periodic reviews with ongoing monitoring. Continuous monitoring approaches may help surface indicators of potentially material changes between formal review cycles, helping organizations respond more quickly to emerging risks.
Significant events that may prompt more dynamic reviews could include:
This is part of understanding risk and building resilience across a complex, multi-tier supply chain.
Information provided by suppliers can also be outdated. Self-reported data, for example, may not always provide a complete view, so organizations may consider cross-referencing supplier-submitted information with independent sources as part of their due diligence and ongoing monitoring activities.
Moody's offers an ecosystem of data and tools designed to bring together entity reference data, ownership information, sanctions and PEP data, adverse media, financial analysis capabilities, sustainability insights, and other risk indicators to support informed, risk-based decision-making across suppliers and related entities.
For onboarding and enhanced due diligence activities, Moody's solutions provide access to a broad range of entity data and documentation from sources such as commercial registers, tax authorities, and other authoritative sources. This may include company filings, register reports, annual accounts, and ultimate beneficial ownership information.
Moody's solutions can also integrate risk insights into existing procurement, supplier management, and third-party risk workflows, helping organizations operationalize due diligence and monitoring activities across a supplier's lifecycle. These capabilities support entity verification, ongoing monitoring, and recordkeeping activities that can be used within broader compliance and audit processes.
Beyond onboarding, Moody's solutions can support continuous monitoring through integrated workflows and access to dynamic datasets. These insights can help organizations better understand potential areas of concern, inform risk mitigation activities, and support supplier risk management, business continuity, and supply chain resilience efforts.
For more information about Moody’s data and workflow solutions for supplier due diligence, please get in touch with the team any time. We would love to hear from you.
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