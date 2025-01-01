Descriptions of Processing Data

To provide various aspects of its products and services, Moody’s may process personal data on behalf of its customers as a “data processor” or “service provider” (or equivalent under applicable law). The subject matter, nature and purpose of the processing is to provide the products and services in the customer contract. The duration of the processing is until Moody’s returns or deletes the personal data in accordance with the customer contract. The categories of personal data and individuals, third-party service providers, and processing locations are described below. Cloud hosting locations may be different than the defaults stated below, if specifically selected by customer and as per the individual customer contract. Moody’s has entered into: (i) EU standard contractual clauses, and (ii) similar data transfer agreements under local applicable law (including the UK), both intragroup and with third-party sub-processors, where applicable.





Categories of Individuals: Individuals* whose personal data are (i) uploaded/saved by customer, and/or (ii) matched, analyzed, or otherwise processed on behalf of the customer



Categories of Personal Data: Personal data (i) uploaded/saved by customer, and/or (ii) matched, analyzed, or otherwise processed on behalf of the customer