Descriptions of Processing Data

To provide various aspects of its products and services, Moody’s may process personal data on behalf of its customers as a “data processor” or “service provider” (or equivalent under applicable law). The subject matter, nature and purpose of the processing is to provide the products and services in the customer contract. The duration of the processing is until Moody’s returns or deletes the personal data in accordance with the customer contract. The categories of personal data and individuals, third-party service providers, and processing locations are described below. Cloud hosting locations may be different than the defaults stated below, if specifically selected by customer and as per the individual customer contract. Moody’s has entered into: (i) EU standard contractual clauses, and (ii) similar data transfer agreements under local applicable law (including the UK), both intragroup and with third-party sub-processors, where applicable.

Categories of Individuals: Individuals* whose personal data are (i) uploaded/saved by customer, and/or (ii) matched, analyzed, or otherwise processed on behalf of the customer
 

Categories of Personal Data: Personal data (i) uploaded/saved by customer, and/or (ii) matched, analyzed, or otherwise processed on behalf of the customer

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth), loan details 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Google Cloud, USA — cloud hosting

  • Microsoft OpenAI, Azure USA Central

  • Twilio, Inc., USA — email notification system

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., address, account number, borrower type), loan information (e.g., loan type, asset details)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc., USA — cloud hosting
    -    ABS ESG only: Oregon, USA
    -    All other ABS: EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland; Americas customers: Oregon or Virginia, USA; APAC customers: Sydney, Australia

  • ABS ESG only — Oregon or Virginia, USA

  • Aspire Systems, Inc., USA — technical support, systems implementation, quality assurance & development

  • Cledar Sp.zo.o., Poland — technical support

  • DataArt Solutions, USA — systems implementation, quality assurance & development, technical support

  • Datamatics Global Services Limited, India — technical support, systems implementation, quality assurance & development

  • ICRA Analytics Ltd, India — technical support, systems implementation, quality assurance & development

  • I-Peritus Solutions & Services Private Limited, India - technical support, systems implementation, quality assurance & development

  • SMIL Group LLC, USA — technical support, systems implementation, quality assurance & development (ABS Suite Plus Only)

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, location), financial information (e.g., income, expenses), business information (e.g., production, crops, livestock)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Oregon or Virginia, USA

  •  Intelinair, Inc., USA — field-level data matching

  •  Tata Consultancy Services — development

Categories of Individuals:  Customer’s customers & suppliers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, address, date of birth), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities) 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  •  Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland (primary);  Frankfurt, Germany (failover)
    -    Americas customers: Virginia, USA (primary); Oregon, USA (failover)
    -    On customer request: Mumbai, India

  • WNS Global Services Private Limited, India — customer support

  • Databricks, Inc., USA, — data analytics

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • OpenAI - Azure US Central — embedding API (AI Agent Review only)

  • Salesforce, Inc. — AWS hosting US East – Virginia, EU West – UK — Tableau visualization software services (RDC View only) 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, address, date of birth), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland (primary); Frankfurt, Germany (failover)
    -    Americas customers: Virginia, USA (primary); Oregon, USA (failover)
    -    Mumbai, India

  • WNS Global Services Private Limited, India, Romania — customer support, analyst review

  • ServicEngine Ltd, Bangladesh — analyst review

  • Databricks, Inc., USA, — data analytics

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Salesforce, Inc. — AWS hosting US East – Virginia, EU West – UK — Tableau visualization software services (RDC View only) 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s policyholders
 

Categories of Personal Data: Demographic data (e.g., age, gender, smoker/non-smoker status)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting AWS USA East 1

  • Microsoft Azure — cloud hosting - Azure East USA, Canada, North Europe, Central US; East Asia (Hong Kong); Southeast Asia (Singapore)

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland, UAE (on request)
    -    APAC customers: Sydney, Australia / Singapore

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Frankfurt, Germany 

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

For GRID integration:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting 

-    EMEA region: Dublin, Ireland (primary); Frankfurt, Germany (failover)
-    Americas region: US East 1 Virginia (primary); USA West 2 Oregon (failover)
-    APAC region: Mumbai, India (on request) Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

  • WNS Global Services Private Limited, India — customer support

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    Frankfurt, Germany

  • For GRID integration:
    -    Dublin, Ireland (primary); Frankfurt, Germany (failover)

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., address, account number, borrower type), loan information (e.g., loan type, asset details)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland
    -    Americas customers: Oregon, USA
    -    APAC customers: Sydney, Australia / Singapore

  • Microsoft OpenAI Azure USA Central — applicable for GenAI Credit Memo & Able AI functionality

  • Google Cloud hosting USA — only applicable for Able AI functionality
     
  • Twilio, Inc., USA — only applicable for Able AI functionality

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth), loan details
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland
    -    Americas customers: Oregon , USA
    -    APAC customers: Sydney, Australia; Singapore

  • Numerated Growth Technologies, Inc., USA — digital loan origination system

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth), loan details
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    Dublin, Ireland
    -    Oregon, USA        

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland
    -    Americas customers: Oregon, USA
    -    APAC customers: Sydney, Australia; Singapore

  • For GRID integration:
    -    EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland (primary); Frankfurt, Germany (failover)
    -    Americas customers: Virginia, USA (primary); Oregon, USA (failover)
    -    Mumbai, India

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Databricks, Inc., USA — data analytics platform as a service for evaluation, build and testing of data models

  • WNS Global Services Private Limited, India — customer support

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s tenants
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name), property details (e.g., address), lease details
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc., USA — cloud hosting
    -    Americas customers: Virginia, USA
    -    EMEA customers: Frankfurt, Germany

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Microsoft OpenAI, Azure Virginia, USA — for CRE Portfolio Assistant

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Business details (e.g., name, company registration)
 

Sub-Processors & Location: No sub-processors. Processing location: USA

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Company/Business Name, Country of location, Unique identity number or registration, Stock or Securities number, Trade register or VAT number, financial statements, Qualitative assessment of company, Company Loan (not consumer) Details used in LGD calculation
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — AWS Cloud Oregon (primary); Virginia USA (failover)

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, address)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Dublin, Ireland

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Business details (e.g., company name, registered office, phone numbers) Associated individuals (name, date of appointment, title/role, nationality, PEP status, adverse media, sanctions) 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • OVH Group SA — cloud hosting — OVH cloud, France 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name), loan information
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -   Virginia, USA
    -   Oregon, USA
    -   On customer request: Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; UAE; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), company information (e.g., role/title, ownership/shareholding percentage)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    -   Frankfurt, Germany

  • Next Layer GmbH — cloud hosting
    -    Vienna, Austria

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), company information (e.g., role/title, ownership/shareholding percentage) 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Google Cloud Platform, hosting locations — GCP USA Central 1 (Iowa), GCP USA East 1 (South Carolina)

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s employees

Categories of Personal Data: Learner identifiers (e.g., name, business email address), learning records
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Learning Technologies Group plc, USA — cloud hosting

  • American Information Solutions, LLC, USA — remote support services

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA – managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth), loan details
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting
    - Oregon, USA
  • Microsoft OpenAI Azure USA Central — applicable for AI Assisted Credit Action functionality

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name, contact details, date of birth), loan details

Sub-Processors & Location:  

Front Office; Small Business

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore

  • Numerated Growth Technologies, Inc., USA — digital loan origination functionality  
Financial Analysis; Spreading
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. 
    - cloud hosting — Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore
    - cloud hosting (spreading functionality) — Virginia, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; UAE

  • Automated spreading functionality (Financial Analysis, Spreading & Rating, Underwriting, Loan Origination System): Amazon Web Services, Inc., USA — cloud hosting
    -    On customer request: Virginia, USA — Dublin, Ireland — Singapore — UAE

  • Cognaize CSJC, Armenia — financial data AI processing

  • Vol-Smart LLC, USA — financial data AI processing

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Scoring

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore 

Credit Presentation

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting - Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore
  • Microsoft OpenAI – Azure US Central — Automated Credit Memo functionality

Underwriting

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting - Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore

  • Cognaize CSJC, Armenia — financial data AI processing

  • Vol-Smart LLC, USA — financial data AI processing

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Microsoft OpenAI — Azure US Central — Automated Credit Memo functionality

Loan Origination System

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Oregon, USA; Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; Singapore

  • Cognaize CSJC, Armenia — financial data AI processing

  • Vol-Smart LLC, USA — financial data AI processing

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Microsoft OpenAI – Azure US Central — Automated Credit Memo functionality

  • Numerated Growth Technologies, Inc., USA — digital loan origination functionality  

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s prospects, customers, business partners & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, contact details, BVD ID & BVD information), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions and adverse media information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful & criminal activities), ID data (e.g., copy of ID documents, photograph), Financial information, Risk profile data, Transactions flagged for review, Biometric & Video data), EDF-X Data (Probability of default) (e.g., probability of default score, Moody’s implied ratings & entity peer group), Cyber Risk Data (e.g., scores regarding security incidents/breaches, online activities & cyber security compliance), ESG data (e.g. ESG data which includes scores of environment, social and governance ratings), Forced Labor Risk information (e.g., entity information, organizational and human resources information, pay information, industry information, revenue and spend information, human rights processes).

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Google Cloud Platform — cloud hosting - Belgium, EU; South Carolina, USA

  • Microsoft – cloud hosting UAE Azure

  • AWS - hosting environment for reporting and analytics - Americas: Virginia, USA (primary), Oregon, USA (failover); EMEA region: Dublin, Ireland (primary), Frankfurt, Germany (failover)

  • Functional Software, Inc. d/b/a Sentry, USA — error tracking within the platform

  • Elastic NV, USA — search & filtering capabilities within the platform

  • Demyst Data, Ltd. UK — only applicable for Demyst Integration

  • Databricks, Inc., USA — data analytics platform as a service for evaluation, build and testing of data models

  • WNS Global Services Private Limited, India — customer support

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s prospects, customers, business partners & suppliers 
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities). 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — Virginia, USA; Dublin, Ireland

  • Blackdot Solution Ltd — London, UK

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s prospects, customers, business partners & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities). ESG information (e.g., environment, social and governance ratings — ESG Module). Probability of default information (e.g., credit risk score, probability of default, implied ratings, entity peer group — Probability of Default Module). Cyber risk information (e.g., scores regarding security incidents/ breaches, online activities, cyber security compliance — Cyber Risk Module). Forced labor risk information (e.g. contact information, financial, entity, pay, industry, organizational, human resources, revenue and spend information and human rights processes.

 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Google Cloud Platform — cloud hosting — Belgium, EU; South Carolina, USA

  • Microsoft — cloud hosting UAE Azure

  • Functional Software, Inc. d/b/a Sentry, USA — error tracking within the platform

  • Elastic NV, USA — search & filtering capabilities within the platform

  • Demyst Data, Ltd. UK — only applicable for Demyst Integration

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall only applicable for ESG, Probability of Default & Cyber Risk Module in PassFort

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s scheme members / customer’s customers’ scheme members
 

Categories of Personal Data: Unique identifier, pension details
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

  • Storage location — on premise in the UK

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Borrower information (e.g., name), loan information 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Virginia, USA; Oregon, USA; on customer request: Dublin, Ireland; Indonesia; Sydney, Australia; UAE

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s suppliers

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name), company information (e.g., role/title)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Frankfurt, Germany

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, address) 
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

  • Storage location — on premise in the USA

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Virginia, USA; on customer request: Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; UAE

  • Cognaize CSJC, Armenia — financial data AI processing

  • Vol-Smart LLC, USA — financial data AI processing

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Loan details (e.g., counterparty code, transaction ID)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — EMEA customers: Dublin, Ireland; APAC customers: Singapore; Sydney, Australia

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Property data (e.g., latitude/longitude coordinates, address, zip code), exposure data, policy information (e.g., policy number)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Processing location: on premise in the UK
  • If tied to a product, relevant cloud for that product:
    –     RiskLink: Microsoft Azure North Europe (Ireland)
    –     Cloud Solutions: Amazon Web Services, Inc. — customer can choose Ireland or East US

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Property data (e.g., latitude/longitude coordinates, address, zip code), exposure data, policy information (e.g., policy number), business information (e.g., company name, address, industry code, assets)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc., USA — cloud hosting — Virginia, USA; Dublin, Ireland

  • Snowflake, Inc., USA — data analytics

  • Databricks, Inc., USA, — data analytics

  • MapBox, Inc., USA — map visualization of location data

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Property data (e.g., latitude/longitude coordinates, address, zip code), exposure data, policy information (e.g., policy number), business information (e.g., company name, address, industry code, assets)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Dublin, Ireland

  • Snowflake, Inc., USA — data analytics

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Frankfurt, Germany

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name, business contact details), KYC/KYS information (e.g., sanctions information, political exposed persons status, information relating to unlawful activities)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — Virginia, USA

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s customers & suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name), company information (e.g., role/title, ownership/shareholding percentage)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. — cloud hosting — North Virginia, USA

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s suppliers
 

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name), company information (e.g., role/title)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc., USA — cloud hosting — Frankfurt, Germany

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall

  • Altana Technologies, Inc., USA — MTRV application & remote support services.

Categories of Individuals: Customer’s suppliers

Categories of Personal Data: Identifiers (e.g., name), company information (e.g., role/title)
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc., — cloud hosting — Frankfurt, Germany

  • Cloudflare, Inc., USA — managed web application firewall 

Categories of Individuals: As above
 

Categories of Personal Data: As above
 

Sub-Processors & Location:  

  • Moody’s global group companies — technical assistance and customer services

* May include sole traders and unincorporated partnerships under applicable law

Updates


This list may be updated from time-to-time to meet Moody’s business needs.
 

Any objections to changes to be notified to Moody’s under the customer contract.