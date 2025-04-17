Foundational Modules :

Foundational - Entity Information & Corporate Structures

Foundational - Entity Financials





Limited Data License; Foundational Modules . If pursuant to the terms of the Order Form, Client activates any of the Foundational Modules listed above within Maxsight Data Access, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement and the Order Form, and only for so long as the Order Form is in force and effect, Client is receiving and accepting from Moody’s a limited, non-exclusive and non-transferable license to access Entity Information, Corporate Structures and/or Entity Financials data from the Orbis database that is displayed by Moody’s within such Maxsight Data Access modules. Client agrees to use such data only for the purposes expressly authorized by the Agreement and the Order Form. Such license shall be subject to the following additional terms and conditions:

The Client may download, save or print out limited excerpts of data contained in the Products solely as required by it in pursuance of its permitted use of the subscribed Products as set out in the table above.

The Client shall not be entitled to copy, save or print out, on any one occasion or in a series of occasions, any data contained in the Products so as to obtain a version of all or a substantial part of such data.

Client shall not and shall procure that none of its Affiliates or their respective employees and consultants shall, use the Products to create a product which (a) competes with Moody’s or any of its licensors or (b) provides the same or substantially similar functionality, content or features to such Products, as applicable.

Notwithstanding anything in the Terms and Conditions or this Order Form to the contrary, Client shall not use or integrate the Products or any portion of the Products into any indices, structured products or any other similar products or services.

All capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the Order Form.



Version: 1.0

Last Updated: April 17, 2025