Risk Insight Modules :

Risk Insights – Shell Company Indicator Risk

Risk Insights – Sustainability Risk

Risk Insights – Operational Risk

Risk Insights – EDF-x Risk

Risk Insights – Cyber Risk



Limited Data License; Risk Insights Modules . If pursuant to the terms of the Order Form, Client activates any of the Risk Insights Modules above within Maxsight Data Access, subject to the Terms and Conditions and the Order Form, and only for so long as the Order Form is in force and effect, Client is receiving and accepting from Moody’s a limited, non-exclusive and non-transferable license to access certain Shell Company Indicator Risk Data (“ SCI Data ”), EDF-X Risk Data, Sustainability Risk Data from the Orbis ESG module, Operational Risk Data and/or Cyber Risk Data, that are displayed by Moody’s within such Risk Insight Modules. Client agrees to use such data only for the purposes expressly authorized by the Terms and Conditions and the Order Form. Such license shall be subject to the following additional terms and conditions:

The Client shall not be entitled to copy, save or print out, on any one occasion or in a series of occasions, any data contained in the subscribed Products so as to obtain a version of all or a substantial part of such data.

Notwithstanding anything in the Terms and Conditions or this Order Form to the contrary, Client shall not use or integrate the Products or any portion of the Products into any indices, structured products or any other similar products or services.

For purposes of Client’s use of SCI Data, Client acknowledges and agrees that the indicators of shell company risk set forth within the SCI Data: (a) are generated by Moody’s based on methodologies consistently applied to all assessed companies and taking into account individual attributes of such companies and the information then available to Moody; (b) shall be construed solely as statements of opinion and not statements of fact, legal, tax or compliance advice or recommendations to enter or not enter into a designated transaction or business relationship, or take any course of action; and (c) shall be weighed solely as one factor in any decision by Client. Client shall accordingly, with due care, make its own evaluation of each transaction, business relationship, or course of action.

For purposes of Client’s use of the Risk Insights - Sustainability Risk module, the additional terms and conditions for the Orbis ESG Module posted at https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/third-party-licensor-terms.html shall apply.

For purposes of Client’s use of Risk Insights - Cyber Risk, Client understands that Risk Insights - Cyber Risk contains BitSight data (“ BitSight Data ”) for which the following terms apply: The BitSight Data provided hereunder shall be deemed confidential information of BitSight and Client shall be entitled to use the BitSight Data external to its organization only as follows: to share with any third party, including publicly, any BitSight Data that relates exclusively to the Client and Client’s BitSight-provided industry sector rating; and to share the relevant data that relates exclusively to a rated organization with such organization for the purpose of initiating or maintaining a business relationship, so long as such rated organization is a current or prospective vendor/service provider, regulator, insured, or affiliate (including any portfolio companies or potential acquisition or investment targets) of Client. In respect of the use of the BitSight Data: Client shall not use the BitSight Data to publish and disclose any competitive benchmarking tests or analysis; Client shall not use the BitSight Data to intentionally disparage, malign or impugn any third party, or to enable access to any third party’s network or systems or to disrupt the security, integrity of performance of the same; Client shall not be entitled to use the BitSight Data to initiate any litigation or support any litigation or arbitration against any third party; Client shall not remove any copyright notices or other legal disclaimers from the BitSight Data; Client shall not access or use the BitSight Data in order to build or provide a competitive product or service or to share such information for the purpose of generating security product or services revenue; Client shall not use the BitSight Data for the primary purpose of managing the cybersecurity risk of third parties without the inclusion of other risk factors or considerations such as environmental, social, governance, financial, credit risk or related factors; If Client is an insurance company, provider or carrier, Client shall not use the BitSight Data to: directly sell, market, or underwrite cybersecurity insurance policies, and sell or market single all-encompassing cyber insurance policies together with a package of individual cyber policies (i.e., breach costs, extortion / ransom, payment processing, or a BI policy specifically for cyber-related interruptions). Client may provide suggestions, annotations, corrections, information, comments (including for enhancements, functionality, or clarification) or other feedback regarding the BitSight Data (“BitSight Feedback”). To the extent Client voluntarily chooses to provide BitSight Feedback, Client agrees that BitSight will own all right, title and interest in and to the BitSight Feedback (including any and all intellectual property rights subsisting therein), and further assigns and agrees to assign any and all rights in any BitSight Feedback to BitSight. BitSight Technologies, Inc. shall be deemed a third-party beneficiary of the Agreement with respect to enforcement of its rights in and to the BitSight Data.

”) for which the following terms apply:



Version: 1.0

Last Updated: Mai 20, 2025