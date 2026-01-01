fidelity international case study

Moody's Ratings assigns Aaa-mf assessment to Fidelity International's tokenized liquidity fund- the first prime tokenized Money Market Fund (“MMF”) to receive this assessment from Moody's Ratings
The USD Digital Liquidity Fund SP (The Fund), managed by FIL Investments International, issues tokenized units on the Ethereum blockchain, designed for institutional participants in the digital asset ecosystem - including stablecoin issuers, crypto exchanges, digital banks, and blockchain-related firms seeking high-quality on-chain liquidity management. It offers near-instant liquidity and 24/7 redemptions, with no direct exposure to stablecoins or crypto assets. Instead, it follows the investment strategy of Fidelity's existing Aaa-mf-assessed Irish-domiciled Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality short-term instruments including government and bank debt, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit. For these investors, the Fund may represent an alternative to stablecoins - one that allows them to earn money market yields on idle crypto liquidity without exiting the blockchain environment.
As institutional investors in the digital asset ecosystem seek yield‑bearing alternatives to stablecoins and continuous access to liquidity, tokenized money market fund structures are attracting institutional participants in digital assets.
Moody’s Ratings’ assessment demonstrates how independent credit assessment can be applied to evaluate these structures, providing transparency on their credit and liquidity characteristics and highlighting associated risks.
For investors and market participants, this transparency supports a more informed evaluation of emerging investment structures in the rapidly evolving tokenized fund landscape.
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