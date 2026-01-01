FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL CASE STUDY

Bringing transparency to tokenized liquidity fund financing

Moody's Ratings assigns Aaa-mf assessment to Fidelity International's tokenized liquidity fund- the first prime tokenized Money Market Fund (“MMF”) to receive this assessment from Moody's Ratings

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Background

The USD Digital Liquidity Fund SP (The Fund), managed by FIL Investments International, issues tokenized units on the Ethereum blockchain, designed for institutional participants in the digital asset ecosystem - including stablecoin issuers, crypto exchanges, digital banks, and blockchain-related firms seeking high-quality on-chain liquidity management. It offers near-instant liquidity and 24/7 redemptions, with no direct exposure to stablecoins or crypto assets. Instead, it follows the investment strategy of Fidelity's existing Aaa-mf-assessed Irish-domiciled Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality short-term instruments including government and bank debt, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit. For these investors, the Fund may represent an alternative to stablecoins - one that allows them to earn money market yields on idle crypto liquidity without exiting the blockchain environment.

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Emma Pecenicic
“In a market that is increasingly moving towards 24/7 trading and real-time access, the evolution of traditional assessment models is critical. Moody’s Ratings’ assessment of our tokenised liquidity solution demonstrated a strong understanding of this shift by adapting its approach to better reflect the operational realities of digital assets and always-on markets. This evolution is key to strengthening investor confidence and supporting broader adoption.

This also helps to support greater transparency and consistency as the digital asset ecosystem matures. As institutional participation continues to grow, frameworks like these will play an important role in strengthening confidence and enabling broader adoption across the market.”

Emma Pecenicic, Head of Digital Assets Distribution at Fidelity International

Moody's Ratings insight

aaa-mf

Aaa-mf assessment assigned

The assignment of the Aaa-mf assessment reflects our view that the Fund will have a very strong ability to meet its objectives of capital preservation and high liquidity.

The Fund follows an LVNAV-aligned approach, with a weighted average maturity below 60 days and at least 10% daily and 30% weekly liquidity, supporting a very strong liquidity profile.

Moody’s Ratings also considered the Fund’s 24/7 redemption framework/features, including a multi-layer liquidity cascade (cash buffer, credit lines, and queuing mechanisms), as well as dual-channel processing through both blockchain and traditional banking rails (or as the ability to process subscriptions and redemptions both on-chain and through U.S. dollar banking rails).

In addition, the assessment evaluated operational safeguards related to tokenization, including off-chain ownership records, permissioned smart contracts, and regulated service providers. 

Why it matters

As institutional investors in the digital asset ecosystem seek yield‑bearing alternatives to stablecoins and continuous access to liquidity, tokenized money market fund structures are attracting institutional participants in digital assets.

Moody’s Ratings’ assessment demonstrates how independent credit assessment can be applied to evaluate these structures, providing transparency on their credit and liquidity characteristics and highlighting associated risks.

For investors and market participants, this transparency supports a more informed evaluation of emerging investment structures in the rapidly evolving tokenized fund landscape.

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In a rapidly evolving financial landscape driven by digital innovation, making confident decisions is more challenging than ever. Moody’s Ratings brings clarity to digital finance markets, helping you navigate risk related to blockchain, tokenized assets, AI, and cyber with trusted insights and global expertise.

Visit moodys.com/connectingthedots to learn more 

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