fidelity international case study

Aaa-mf assessment assigned

The assignment of the Aaa-mf assessment reflects our view that the Fund will have a very strong ability to meet its objectives of capital preservation and high liquidity.

The Fund follows an LVNAV-aligned approach, with a weighted average maturity below 60 days and at least 10% daily and 30% weekly liquidity, supporting a very strong liquidity profile.

Moody’s Ratings also considered the Fund’s 24/7 redemption framework/features, including a multi-layer liquidity cascade (cash buffer, credit lines, and queuing mechanisms), as well as dual-channel processing through both blockchain and traditional banking rails (or as the ability to process subscriptions and redemptions both on-chain and through U.S. dollar banking rails).

In addition, the assessment evaluated operational safeguards related to tokenization, including off-chain ownership records, permissioned smart contracts, and regulated service providers.