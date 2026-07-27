Catastrophe risk is often assessed too late, after underwriting decisions have already been made. This leads to mispricing, inconsistent risk selection, and disconnects between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.

Peril Metrics brings catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision. At quote, it provides a clear view of property-level exposure, relative risk, and expected loss. These catastrophe risk signals can be considered with the property characteristics and vulnerability insights that influence how losses occur. This supports more informed segmentation, faster escalation, and better alignment between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.