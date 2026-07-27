Property-level catastrophe insight for underwriting

Turn catastrophe model output into property-level analytics built for underwriting decisions.

 

Peril Metrics helps property underwriters leverage rich scientific catastrophe insights, to help make faster, more consistent decisions across selection, and pricing. It provides model-aligned hazard metrics, risk scores and loss costs for all major perils at the address level helping result in more consistent decisions from point of quote to portfolio management and reinsurance purchase. 

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Bring catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision

Catastrophe risk is often assessed too late, after underwriting decisions have already been made. This leads to mispricing, inconsistent risk selection, and disconnects between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.

Peril Metrics brings catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision. At quote, it provides a clear view of property-level exposure, relative risk, and expected loss. These catastrophe risk signals can be considered with the property characteristics and vulnerability insights that influence how losses occur. This supports more informed segmentation, faster escalation, and better alignment between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.

How it works

Delivered via API, Peril Metrics fits directly into existing underwriting workflows. Catastrophe risk can be applied within referral rules, pricing, and decisioning so underwriters can act on it at the point of decision, without switching tools or waiting for separate analysis.

Peril Metrics translates catastrophe model insights into underwriting-ready risk signals:

hazard metrics

Hazard metrics quantify a property’s exposure to specific perils (e.g., flood depth, proximity to coast, wildfire conditions)

risk scores

Risk scores provide clear, comparable indicators of relative risk at the property level
 

loss costs

Loss costs estimate expected loss by peril, helping inform pricing and portfolio decisions
 

Case study | Property risk profile

How to use – across the insurance risk lifecycle

Peril Metrics provides analytical outputs derived from catastrophe models and risk science, helping carriers assess property-level exposure alongside their own risk appetite, underwriting guidelines, and decision-making processes.

Core value

Peril Metrics brings portfolio-level catastrophe science into day-to-day underwriting workflows across primary and secondary perils, including windstorm, convective storm, wildfire, earthquake, flood, and winter storm.

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Hazard metrics

Hazard metrics show how exposed an individual property is to specific perils, giving underwriters clearer context for risk selection, referral, and coverage decisions.

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Risk scores

Risk scores convert catastrophe model output into clear, comparable property-level signals that support more consistent underwriting and pricing decisions across books of business.

loss costs

Loss costs

Loss costs provide a model-aligned view of peril-specific premium need, helping carriers connect point-of-underwriting decisions to portfolio steering and reinsurance strategy.

Together, these metrics bring catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision, providing the scientific insight needed to support risk selection, pricing, and referral assessments while supporting alignment with portfolio and reinsurance strategy.

Why Moody's

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Move faster with model-aligned risk insight

Peril Metrics brings catastrophe model output into the underwriting workflow so teams can assess risk earlier and act with more confidence at quote.

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Bring catastrophe insight into more decisions

Hazard metrics, risk scores, and loss costs give underwriters access to catastrophe insight earlier in the underwriting workflow, helping support selection, pricing, and referral assessments with greater clarity.

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Strengthen pricing and selection decisions

Peril-specific risk signals help underwriters compare exposures more clearly, apply appetite more consistently, and align price and coverage to the risk in front of them.

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Access catastrophe insight where decisions happen

Delivered through API, Peril Metrics is designed to support underwriting actions within existing processes rather than as a separate scoring tool.

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