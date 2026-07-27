Peril Metrics helps property underwriters leverage rich scientific catastrophe insights, to help make faster, more consistent decisions across selection, and pricing. It provides model-aligned hazard metrics, risk scores and loss costs for all major perils at the address level helping result in more consistent decisions from point of quote to portfolio management and reinsurance purchase.
Catastrophe risk is often assessed too late, after underwriting decisions have already been made. This leads to mispricing, inconsistent risk selection, and disconnects between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.
Peril Metrics brings catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision. At quote, it provides a clear view of property-level exposure, relative risk, and expected loss. These catastrophe risk signals can be considered with the property characteristics and vulnerability insights that influence how losses occur. This supports more informed segmentation, faster escalation, and better alignment between underwriting, portfolio management, and reinsurance.
Delivered via API, Peril Metrics fits directly into existing underwriting workflows. Catastrophe risk can be applied within referral rules, pricing, and decisioning so underwriters can act on it at the point of decision, without switching tools or waiting for separate analysis.
Peril Metrics translates catastrophe model insights into underwriting-ready risk signals:
Peril Metrics provides analytical outputs derived from catastrophe models and risk science, helping carriers assess property-level exposure alongside their own risk appetite, underwriting guidelines, and decision-making processes.
Peril Metrics brings portfolio-level catastrophe science into day-to-day underwriting workflows across primary and secondary perils, including windstorm, convective storm, wildfire, earthquake, flood, and winter storm.
Together, these metrics bring catastrophe risk into the underwriting decision, providing the scientific insight needed to support risk selection, pricing, and referral assessments while supporting alignment with portfolio and reinsurance strategy.
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