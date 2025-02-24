To succeed in an increasingly complex operating environment, financial institutions need their people to be up to the challenge.
For more than 40 years, Moody’s has set the industry benchmark in financial services education, elevating banking and lending professionals’ skills worldwide.
Our robust curriculum of comprehensive learning solutions is aligned with industry and risk management best practices and is designed to provide you with scalable, flexible support.
In an AI- and technology-driven marketplace, your people remain your competitive advantage. Onboard, develop, and retain your most valuable assets with our full-service learning solutions suite, and see them lead your organization into the future.
Find out more about our suite of solutions by downloading our learning solutions guide or speaking to one of our Learning Specialists.
Pathway Builder allows your business to leverage unlimited access and build custom learning pathways for one predictable annual cost.
Personalization is a key tenet of our learning philosophy, so our suite of solutions and content is designed to be flexible and scalable and to appeal to people with different learning styles.
Whether you’re one of the thousands of community banks, a regional or superregional bank, or a national or multinational financial institution, your customers rely on your bankers to help them grow their businesses or take care of their personal finance needs.
Moody’s helps you solve the major talent management challenges, including:
Training and retaining new talent
Accelerating career development and growth
Preparing your best people for promotion
Nurturing your current and future leaders
Evolving regulatory requirements, the rapid advancement of technology, and shifting consumer expectations are shaping the banking sector in Europe and the UK. The competitive pressure from non-traditional financial service providers, including fintech startups and big tech companies entering the financial space, is also compelling traditional banks to innovate or lose market share.
Moody’s prepares our clients to navigate these opportunities and challenges, equipping their people with the skills they need to adapt to regulatory changes, understand and adopt new technologies, and create differentiated customer experiences.
Banking in Africa is characterized by innovation and a commitment to contribute to economic development in the real economy with a focus on financial inclusion and supporting microenterprise. Highly skilled professionals are essential in delivering organizational success and positive societal impact.
Banks across Africa are partnering with Moody’s to:
Equip their people with fundamental analytical, decision-making, and relationship skills
Embed emerging and evolving skills required to navigate the unique challenges of the African market
Unlock growth opportunities across a range of customer segments and banking domains
The banking sector in the Middle East is navigating a transformative phase, marked by the rapid digitalization of financial services and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. This shift presents significant opportunities for enhancing service delivery, personalizing customer experiences, and improving operational efficiencies.
We partner with our clients to equip their staff with the necessary knowledge and skills to manage new technologies, understand and comply with evolving regulations, and adopt banking and lending best practices, ensuring the resilience and competitiveness of financial institutions across the region.
The needs of bankers across the Asia-Pacific are as diverse as the banks and countries within the region.
Moody’s blended approach to learning leverages global best practices alongside local expertise to deliver learning that is both scalable and localized.
Banks across the Asia-Pacific are partnering with Moody’s to:
Train new-to-industry hires
Upskill entire teams through capacity-building initiatives
Deliver change management and strategic transformation programs
Support the granting of lending delegations
Provide regulators with quantitative information on their bankers’ capabilities
Our Commercial Banking courses are designed to develop the full range of technical, analytical, sales, and negotiation skills that today’s banking and lending professionals need to be successful.
Anchored by our globally recognized Commercial Lending course, our curriculum covers core concepts across the lending value chain — from prospecting to credit assessment to loan documentation — as well as specialized topics including agricultural lending, commercial real estate lending, and problem loan monitoring and management.
Whether your people work with small, family-owned firms or midsize corporations, our Business/SME banking curriculum includes courses that will teach them how to source opportunities, have insightful conversations with business owners, analyze a full range of credit risks, and structure risk-aware solutions.
For those who work in specialized segments, our suite of solutions also includes courses on agricultural lending, commercial real estate lending, and loan documentation.
Successful retail banking professionals build meaningful, lasting relationships with customers, communicate effectively with internal partners, and evaluate and structure high-quality consumer loans.
To help your people build those skills, we offer a range of frontline and coaching courses centered on our CON2ECT Customer Experience Model. For financial institutions that already have a model, we offer skills-based sales and service training as well.
Our curriculum is rounded out with credit-focused courses that teach learners how to evaluate, document, and manage consumer loans and meet the needs of small-business customers serviced by the retail organization.
Our solutions for your frontline employees introduce the skills needed to build meaningful, lasting relationships with customers (or members), improve communication with internal partners, and evaluate and structure high-quality consumer loans.
We can also help your business banking staff learn how to deepen relationships with small-business members and deliver differentiated solutions.
Our Corporate and Investment Banking courses explore the financial analysis, cash flow analysis, and risk management skills needed to evaluate complex financing arrangements and design strategic solutions that advance your organization’s relationships with its largest clients.
Our suite of solutions also includes intermediate and advanced courses on a range of specialized topics, from bank and sovereign risk analysis to public finance and corporate debt restructuring.
The success story of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) through their strategic partnership with Moody’s Learning Solutions.
Understanding everyone’s role in mitigating credit risk is key to safeguarding your institution's financial safety.
Small businesses continue to be the gateway to growth opportunities for bankers looking to expand their portfolios.
A successful business loan submission requires the ability to tackle the job from different angles.
A top-down commitment to relationship-building can help your institution capture cross-selling opportunities.
Your teams expect and deserve ongoing learning opportunities. Here’s how learning provides value to your employees, customers, and organization.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.