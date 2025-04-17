Intelligent Screening Modules :

Intelligent Screening – Sanctions

Intelligent Screening - Sanctions+

Intelligent Screening – PEPs,

Intelligent Screening - PEP+

Intelligent Screening - Adverse Media & Lists



Limited Data License; Intelligent Screening Modules . If pursuant to the terms of the Order Form, Client activates any of the Intelligent Screening Modules listed above within Maxsight Data Access, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement and the Order Form, and only for so long as the Order Form is in force and effect, Client is receiving and accepting from Moody’s a limited, non-exclusive and non-transferable license to access Sanctions, Watchlists, PEPs and/or Adverse media Products from the GRID database (the “ GRID Products ”) that are displayed by Moody’s within such Intelligent Screening Modules. Client agrees to use such data only for the purposes expressly authorized by the Agreement and the Order Form. Such license shall be subject to the following additional terms and conditions:

Client shall not republish or otherwise disclose the GRID Products to any third party (excepting any Client Affiliate that is expressly authorized to access the GRID Products pursuant to the Order Form) except as required by law or government regulation, or to respond to legal proceedings or otherwise comply with Client’s Regulatory Compliance Obligations. Client shall not, in any event, attribute the GRID Products to Moody’s in any way, and shall instead cite the original public or publicly available source of the information contained within the GRID Products where available. Client shall assume full liability for any violation of this provision and shall indemnify and hold harmless the Moody’s Parties for any third-party claims against the Moody’s Parties arising out of Client’s, and/or, if applicable, Client’s Affiliate’s, publication, disclosure and/or attribution in breach of this provision.

Client is responsible for making its own further inquiries regarding the materials and information provided to Client as part of the GRID Products, including but not limited to the original public or publicly available source of the information. Client acknowledges that (a) the GRID Products utilize an artificial intelligence model to generate summaries of risk events included in a GRID profile (“ Riskography ”); (b) the Riskography is derived from a limited data set as set forth in the GRID profile, and the Riskography may contain errors, inconsistencies, or outdated or incomplete information. Client shall not rely on the Riskography and any other risk events information in a GRID profile and must independently verify the accuracy of the Riskography and its sources. Except as otherwise provided in the Agreement, none of Moody’s and its affiliates, makes any express or implied representation or warranty regarding the GRID profiles or the Riskography, nor shall Moody’s or its Affiliates, have any liability to Client arising out of or related to Client’s use of the Riskography.

Where relevant under applicable data protection legislation, (a) Moody’s and/or its affiliates is the “data controller” for the collection, aggregation, curation, and distribution of any personal data contained in the GRID Products, and its privacy notice is publicly available online at https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/grid-privacy-notice.html, and (b) Client is an independent “data controller” and is solely responsible for its use of any personal data contained in the GRID Products and its compliance with applicable data protection legislation, including but not limited to providing any necessary notices and/or obtaining relevant consents or relying on other lawful grounds to process personal data.

All capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the Order Form.

Version: 1.0

Last Updated: April 17, 2025