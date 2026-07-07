How can individuals whose Personal Data is in GRID access a copy?



Please contact privacy@moodys.com or use the address or telephone number listed in the “Contacts & Queries” section above for requests to access Personal Data, and for any other requests to correct, update, or object to processing of Personal Data, to the extent that such rights apply under applicable law. Moody’s does not charge for such requests, but may request further information as necessary to identify individuals and locate their Personal Data. Moody’s reserves the right to deny unreasonable or unwarranted requests, as permitted under applicable law.

Is Personal Data in GRID available to the general public?



No, Moody’s does not distribute GRID data to the general public. Access is only permitted to Authorized Subscribers, who are subject to contractual obligations, including of security, confidentiality and appropriate use.

What steps does Moody’s take regarding the accuracy of Personal Data in GRID?



Moody’s implements appropriate data accuracy measures to manage the accuracy and integrity of Personal Data in GRID, including using official government and regulatory data sources, and providing the ability to affected individuals to access and correct (if required) their Personal Data. Further, note that all information in GRID is provided to Authorized Subscribers on an informational basis only. Authorized Subscribers are contractually required to make their own further enquiries and cannot rely solely upon information in GRID when making any decisions. GRID also contains copies or links to underlying data sources for Authorized Subscribers to access and directly review and asses those sources, and make their own further enquiries.

Does Moody’s provide direct notice to individuals whose Personal Data is in GRID?



No, as explained above in the section “Sources of Personal Data”, the Personal Data is collected from public sources (such as government and regulatory lists) and those sources generally do not provide contact details such as email. Further, Moody’s does not have a direct relationship or nexus with the individuals whose Personal Data is in GRID. Authorized Subscribers, who do hold reliable contact details and have a direct nexus with the individuals they look up in GRID, are required to notify affected individuals of processing their Personal Data, as required under applicable law. Given the nature of Compliance Checks, there may be circumstances where Authorized Subscribers are exempt under applicable law from providing notice to affected individuals, on the basis that the provision of the information would make impossible or seriously impair the achievement of the objectives of the processing.

Does Moody’s obtain the prior explicit consent from affected individuals whose Personal Data is in GRID?



No, as explained above in the section “Sources of Personal Data”, the Personal Data is collected from public sources (such as government and regulatory lists) and those sources generally do not provide contact details such as email, in order for Moody’s to contact affected individuals directly. Further, Moody’s does not rely on consent as the legal basis to process Personal Data in GRID. As explained above in the section “Supplementary Information for the European Union, Switzerland and the UK”, Moody’s relies on the legitimate interests basis, and for special category Personal Data, public interest exemptions of compliance with law and obligation.

Does Moody’s have a privacy complaints process?

Yes, as explained above, for any privacy complaints or concerns, please email us at privacy@moodys.com or use the address or telephone number listed in the “Contacts & Queries” section above.